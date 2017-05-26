App
May 26, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cipla; target of Rs 510: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Cipla


Cipla’s Q4FY17 revenue grew mere 7% YoY due to dip in India and emerging markets. US business was flat through FY17 despite 18 launches. EBITDA margin plummeted to 14% due to higher R&D (8.6% of sales), which is expected to remain elevated. Adjusted for INR 2.7bn one-off, net profit came at INR 2bn compared to INR 3bn estimate.


Outlook


Given that some of Cipla’s most important investments in the past 3 years continue to face structural pressures—US (competitive pressure & price erosion) and emerging markets (forex volatility, price decline in Middle East, rising competition)—its organic growth trajectory may not pan out to full potential. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR 510.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Cipla #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

