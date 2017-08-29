Hold CG Power; target of Rs 78: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on CG Power

CG Power & Industrial Solutions (CG Power) has reported a dismal performance in 1QFY18 with its consolidated net loss widening to Rs481mn in 1QFY18. However, net loss stood at Rs860mn including loss from discontinued operations of Rs379mn due to higher commodity prices, which could not be passed on owing to weak demand scenario in the run-up to GST rollout. Its consolidated revenues declined by 5.7% YoY to Rs14.3bn in 1QFY18, as lower sales in Indonesia on account of local Ramzan festivity during the quarter. Notably, following successful sale of the US arm for US$37mn (as guided in 4QFY17), the Management expects to sell lossmaking unit in Hungary by Nov’17, which will lead to earnings upgrade.

Outlook

Expecting a successful exit from loss-making overseas assets, we change our recommendation on the stock to HOLD from REDUCE with an upwardly revised Target Price of Rs78 based on 22x P/E of FY19E EPS of Rs 3.5.

