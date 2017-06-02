App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold CG Power and Industrial Solutions; target of Rs 85: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on CG Power and Industrial Solutions with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold CG Power and Industrial Solutions; target of Rs 85: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on CG Power and Industrial Solutions


While CGP’s Q4FY17 consol sales/EBITDA fell 8%/20%, respectively, for FY17 it clocked a reasonable 9% YoY top line & EBITDA growth, implying stable margins in power and industrial businesses. FY17 order intake improved 14% YoY to INR 50bn led by strong industrial ordering and resilient T&D orders.


Outlook


We like CGP’s industrial business portfolio, which is likely to grow at a strong 15‐20% with scope for operating leverage. In our view, the key challenge is exit from overseas businesses, which according to us will be a key value driver triggering potential rerating given huge gap vs MNC peers. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.