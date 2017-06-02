Hold CG Power and Industrial Solutions; target of Rs 85: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on CG Power and Industrial Solutions

While CGP’s Q4FY17 consol sales/EBITDA fell 8%/20%, respectively, for FY17 it clocked a reasonable 9% YoY top line & EBITDA growth, implying stable margins in power and industrial businesses. FY17 order intake improved 14% YoY to INR 50bn led by strong industrial ordering and resilient T&D orders.

Outlook

We like CGP’s industrial business portfolio, which is likely to grow at a strong 15‐20% with scope for operating leverage. In our view, the key challenge is exit from overseas businesses, which according to us will be a key value driver triggering potential rerating given huge gap vs MNC peers. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’.

