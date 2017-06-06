App
Jun 06, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold CG Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 246: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities recommended hold rating on CG Consumer Electricals with a target price of Rs 246 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.

Reliance Securities' research report on CG Consumer Electricals


Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) has delivered a decent performance in 4QFY17. Its net sales grew by 7.4% YoY to Rs 10.7bn matching our expectation of Rs 10.7bn. Led by better than- expected expansion in operating margin, its EBITDA and adjusted net profit grew by 9% YoY and 29.8% YoY to Rs 1386mn and Rs 864mn, respectively.


Outlook


Looking ahead, we believe that the expected strong double-digit growth in light electrical industry augurs well for CGCEL. Rolling over our estimates to FY19E, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised Target Price of Rs 246 (from Rs 178 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #Hold #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

