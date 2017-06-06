Hold CG Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 246: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on CG Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) has delivered a decent performance in 4QFY17. Its net sales grew by 7.4% YoY to Rs 10.7bn matching our expectation of Rs 10.7bn. Led by better than- expected expansion in operating margin, its EBITDA and adjusted net profit grew by 9% YoY and 29.8% YoY to Rs 1386mn and Rs 864mn, respectively.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we believe that the expected strong double-digit growth in light electrical industry augurs well for CGCEL. Rolling over our estimates to FY19E, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised Target Price of Rs 246 (from Rs 178 earlier).

