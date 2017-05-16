Hold Canara Bank; target of Rs 390: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Canara Bank

Canara Bank (CBK) reported a weak set of numbers (Q4 PAT of Rs 2.1 bn, down 33% QoQ) despite Rs 7 bn profit from stake sale in CanFin Homes (high trading profits at Rs 11.3 bn). Provisions (Rs 27 bn, up 82% QoQ) dragged the performance lower. Headline GNPAs improved marginally (down 34 bps QoQ at 9.6%) but were led by write-offs (Rs 24.7 bn) and not reduction in slippages (slippage ratio at 3.8% in Q4 vs. 2.7% last quarter).

Outlook

We cut our FY18E earnings by 31% to factor in lower advances growth, higher credit cost and margin pressure due to recent cut in MCLR rates. The stock has run up 30% in the past month – we downgrade to HOLDwith revisedSOTP-based TP of Rs 390 (1% downside from CMP) vs. Rs 330 earlier.

