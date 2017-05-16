App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Canara Bank; target of Rs 390: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Hold Canara Bank; target of Rs 390: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Canara Bank


Canara Bank (CBK) reported a weak set of numbers (Q4 PAT of Rs 2.1 bn, down 33% QoQ) despite Rs 7 bn profit from stake sale in CanFin Homes (high trading profits at Rs 11.3 bn). Provisions (Rs 27 bn, up 82% QoQ) dragged the performance lower. Headline GNPAs improved marginally (down 34 bps QoQ at 9.6%) but were led by write-offs (Rs 24.7 bn) and not reduction in slippages (slippage ratio at 3.8% in Q4 vs. 2.7% last quarter).


Outlook


We cut our FY18E earnings by 31% to factor in lower advances growth, higher credit cost and margin pressure due to recent cut in MCLR rates. The stock has run up 30% in the past month – we downgrade to HOLDwith revisedSOTP-based TP of Rs 390 (1% downside from CMP) vs. Rs 330 earlier.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Canara Bank #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.