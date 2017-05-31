Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare

The US (41% of revenues) has grown at a CAGR of 24% in FY12-17 backed by aggressive filings and product launches. Launches of authorised generics also contributed to overall growth. The US pipeline (cumulative) consists of 305 filed ANDAs; 110 approvals. USFDA cleared Moraiya in February 2017.

Outlook

However, a persistent pricing pressure in the US base business continues to emerge as stumbling block for the company even after debottlenecking of the Moraiya pipeline. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 based on 20x FY19E EPS of Rs 20.9.

