May 31, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare


The US (41% of revenues) has grown at a CAGR of 24% in FY12-17 backed by aggressive filings and product launches. Launches of authorised generics also contributed to overall growth. The US pipeline (cumulative) consists of 305 filed ANDAs; 110 approvals. USFDA cleared Moraiya in February 2017.


Outlook


However, a persistent pricing pressure in the US base business continues to emerge as stumbling block for the company even after debottlenecking of the Moraiya pipeline. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 based on 20x FY19E EPS of Rs 20.9.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

