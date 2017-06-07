App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila’s (CDH) Q4 revenue at Rs 25.2 bn (up 6% YoY) and EBITDA at Rs 4.6 bn (down 16% YoY) were in line with estimates. PAT at Rs 3.85 bn was aided by higher other income and lower tax expense. US sales grew 2% YoY (11% QoQ) to USD 146 mn aided by consolidation of Sentynl. India revenue grew 9% YoY, led by increased traction in biosimlar products.


Outlook


We maintain our FY18E/19E EPS estimates &TP of Rs 420(20x FY19 EPS). While its large US pipeline (195 ANDA’s awaiting approval) remains attractive, maintain HOLD as it is fairly priced in our view.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Cadila Healthcare #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.