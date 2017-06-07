Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 420: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare

Cadila’s (CDH) Q4 revenue at Rs 25.2 bn (up 6% YoY) and EBITDA at Rs 4.6 bn (down 16% YoY) were in line with estimates. PAT at Rs 3.85 bn was aided by higher other income and lower tax expense. US sales grew 2% YoY (11% QoQ) to USD 146 mn aided by consolidation of Sentynl. India revenue grew 9% YoY, led by increased traction in biosimlar products.

Outlook

We maintain our FY18E/19E EPS estimates &TP of Rs 420(20x FY19 EPS). While its large US pipeline (195 ANDA’s awaiting approval) remains attractive, maintain HOLD as it is fairly priced in our view.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.