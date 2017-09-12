Hold Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances; target of Rs 186: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances (BGAL) reported a disappointing set of Q1FY18 numbers wherein revenue growth was impacted by de-stocking at the dealer’s level prior to GST implementation. Absence of government orders and subdued revenue growth from BGAL’s branded segment led to negative operating leverage, which impacted the profitability of the company Revenues grew marginally by 3.8% YoY to Rs 85.9 crore. Revenues from the retail channel (75% of sales) declined 13% YoY mainly on account of de-stocking of inventory at the dealer’s level prior to GST. However, sales from institutional channels witnessed strong growth of 110% (25% of sales) due to lower base effect and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme gaining traction Losses at the EBITDA level widened to Rs 3.2 crore vs. Rs 1.7 crore in Q1FY17 primarily on account of a decline in gross margins (down 336 bps YoY) and lower utilisation levels (absence of government orders) leading to negative operating leverage Decline in interest expense (down 39% YoY), narrowed down losses at the PAT level to Rs 8.8 crore vs. Rs 9.7 crore in Q1FY17.

The management has indicated that green shoots were visible with revenues picking up in August-September driven by Onam sales. Also, the management expects the festive season to provide an up-tick to revenue growth. Apart from traditional distribution channels, BGAL has forayed into alternate channel sales like large format stores (LFS), online and through exports. Furthermore, a higher focus on recovery from debtors has led to a significant decline in debtor days from 104 days in FY16 to 74 days in FY17. Efforts to improve the liquidity of the balance sheet has resulted in a reduction in debt to the tune of 35% to Rs 125 crore as on FY17. We would be closely monitoring revenue growth, which is critical for improving the profitability of the company. Improvement in revenues would lead to positive operating leverage, gradually enhancing margins. We have a HOLD recommendation on BGAL with a revised target price of Rs 186 (based on 0.6x FY19E market cap/sales).

