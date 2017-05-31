Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3543: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries Ltd posted its Q4FY17 results, its revenue stood at INR 23161.2 Mn was in-line with our estimates however revenue growth registered was 5.8% yoy and de-growth of 1.7% qoq as against our expectation of 9.8% yoy and 2.0% qoq. EBIDTA stood at INR 3080.9Mn which is a growth of 6.1% yoy and de-growth of 1.4% qoq due to higher raw material cost.

Outlook

With positive move on the plans to mitigate inflation of raw material price we assume margins to be around 14% to 14.5%. At CMP of INR 3419, we recommend “HOLD” rating on the stock with a target of INR 3543 with a potential upside of 3.6%.

