App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3543: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended hold rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 3543 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3543: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Britannia Industries


Britannia Industries Ltd posted its Q4FY17 results, its revenue stood at INR 23161.2 Mn was in-line with our estimates however revenue growth registered was 5.8% yoy and de-growth of 1.7% qoq as against our expectation of 9.8% yoy and 2.0% qoq. EBIDTA stood at INR 3080.9Mn which is a growth of 6.1% yoy and de-growth of 1.4% qoq due to higher raw material cost.


Outlook


With positive move on the plans to mitigate inflation of raw material price we assume margins to be around 14% to 14.5%. At CMP of INR 3419, we recommend “HOLD” rating on the stock with a target of INR 3543 with a potential upside of 3.6%.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Britannia Industries #Hold #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.