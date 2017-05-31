Hold Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3543: KR Choksey
KR Choksey recommended hold rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 3543 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Britannia Industries
Britannia Industries Ltd posted its Q4FY17 results, its revenue stood at INR 23161.2 Mn was in-line with our estimates however revenue growth registered was 5.8% yoy and de-growth of 1.7% qoq as against our expectation of 9.8% yoy and 2.0% qoq. EBIDTA stood at INR 3080.9Mn which is a growth of 6.1% yoy and de-growth of 1.4% qoq due to higher raw material cost.
Outlook
With positive move on the plans to mitigate inflation of raw material price we assume margins to be around 14% to 14.5%. At CMP of INR 3419, we recommend “HOLD” rating on the stock with a target of INR 3543 with a potential upside of 3.6%.
