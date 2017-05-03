App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Biocon; target of Rs 1020: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Hold Biocon; target of Rs 1020: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon


Small molecules segment accounts for 41% of turnover, comprises APIs like statins, immunosuppressants, specialty APIs & also includes generic formulations business. This vertical is seeing pricing pressure in some products. Biocon is exploring fewer opportunities but with higher profitability in this segment like moving into formulations & filing own ANDAs, 505 (b) (2) filing, etc.


Outlook


The management has guided a cautious outlook for FY18 on the back of delayed approvals for biosimilars in emerging markets. Hence, we downgrade Biocon to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 1020.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Biocon #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

