Hold Biocon; target of Rs 1020: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon

Small molecules segment accounts for 41% of turnover, comprises APIs like statins, immunosuppressants, specialty APIs & also includes generic formulations business. This vertical is seeing pricing pressure in some products. Biocon is exploring fewer opportunities but with higher profitability in this segment like moving into formulations & filing own ANDAs, 505 (b) (2) filing, etc.

Outlook

The management has guided a cautious outlook for FY18 on the back of delayed approvals for biosimilars in emerging markets. Hence, we downgrade Biocon to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 1020.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.