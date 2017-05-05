App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Biocon; target of Rs 1000: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Hold Biocon; target of Rs 1000: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Biocon


EBITDA (down 20% YoY) was 35% below consensus and our estimates due to weak sales across segments and higher other expenses (led by forex loss). While Biocon maintained FY19 sales guidance at USD 1 bn, it was cautiously optimistic for FY18 as commercialization of Malaysia facility would impact margins in P&L (costs capitalized earlier) whereas upside of Biosimilar sales in EM is likely to pick up in H2FY18. It expects the tax rate to increase to 24-25% (vs. 22% in past).


Outlook


We cut FY18/19E EPS estimates by 8%, as we expect weak H1FY18, higher operating expense, depreciation and tax. However, Biocon remains in a sweet spot given its strong biosimilar pipeline. Filing of Insulin Glargine and Adalimumab in the US are the next key triggers. We maintain HOLD with a revised SOTP TP of Rs 1,000 (22x FY19E EPS + R&D value of Rs 170) vs. Rs 1,040 earlier.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Biocon #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.