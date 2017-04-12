App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 12, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold BHEL, target Rs 200: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may hold BHEL.

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "Bharat Heavy Electricals' (BHEL) Q4 numbers may be decent. The base is very high because last year Q4 we had the thermal power project in Karnataka at 800 megawatt that came on stream. So, if you saw the Q4 of last year, the numbers were very good. Now the second phase, another 800 megawatt is expected to commence operations and support the Q4 of this year, FY17."

She further added, "On a comparative basis, on a revenue basis, it should look good. Maybe EBITDA and profits may be impacted by higher cost, one really needs to wait and see. However, I do think that it is likely that we are likely to see stabilisation in terms of order book along with the results that are announced. So, I would give a hold on BHEL as of now. Definitely keep stoploss and my stoploss would be pretty deep from Rs 160, but I would give a target of Rs 200."

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.