Hold BHEL, target Rs 200: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "Bharat Heavy Electricals' (BHEL) Q4 numbers may be decent. The base is very high because last year Q4 we had the thermal power project in Karnataka at 800 megawatt that came on stream. So, if you saw the Q4 of last year, the numbers were very good. Now the second phase, another 800 megawatt is expected to commence operations and support the Q4 of this year, FY17."

She further added, "On a comparative basis, on a revenue basis, it should look good. Maybe EBITDA and profits may be impacted by higher cost, one really needs to wait and see. However, I do think that it is likely that we are likely to see stabilisation in terms of order book along with the results that are announced. So, I would give a hold on BHEL as of now. Definitely keep stoploss and my stoploss would be pretty deep from Rs 160, but I would give a target of Rs 200."