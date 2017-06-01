App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bhel; target of Rs 143: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bhel with a target price of Rs 143 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Hold Bhel; target of Rs 143: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bhel


From being L1 in orders worth 6000 MW, Bhel is now only L1 in orders to the tune of 2600 MW. L1 orders include a) Mahagenco Bhusawal (660 MW EPC), b) Panki (660 MW), etc. The company has pegged the power generation equipment market opportunity to the tune of 10000-12000 MW for FY18E.


Outlook


Hence, we believe any delay in getting big orders in FY18E will put the financial performance of Bhel post FY19E in jeopardy. We recommend that investors stay on the sidelines and maintain a target price of Rs 143/share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #BHEL #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.