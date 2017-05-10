App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharti Infratel with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Infratel


The Idea, Vodafone merger raises concerns on tenancy exits & consequent lower growth ahead. We believe the combined entity would aim to attain the subscriber/sites ratio of market leader Airtel (possibly higher given their superior spectrum portfolio), which has been the most efficient of the top three players.


Outlook


Moreover, rental freeze as per the new MSA also restricts revenue growth in the next two years. Therefore, we assign a HOLD recommendation to the stock with a target price of Rs 400. Possible strategic sale of Airtel stake/acquisition of Idea/Vodafone’s stake in Indus could be an upside risk.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharti Infratel #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

