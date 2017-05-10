Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 400: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel (Infratel) reported Q4FY17 revenue of INR 35.2bn (up 3.5% QoQ) versus Street’s INR 34.9bn estimate, due to spurt in tenancy addition and higher energy revenue. EBITDA margin improved 120bps QoQ to 44.7% versus Street’s 41.9% estimate on account of higher energy margin.

Outlook

We estimate revenue growth to normalise post completion of RJIO’s network expansion in FY18. The revenue momentum is likely to slow down post consolidation in the industry. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with DCF-based target price of INR 400.

