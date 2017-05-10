App
May 10, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 400: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Bharti Infratel with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Infratel


Bharti Infratel (Infratel) reported Q4FY17 revenue of INR 35.2bn (up 3.5% QoQ) versus Street’s INR 34.9bn estimate, due to spurt in tenancy addition and higher energy revenue. EBITDA margin improved 120bps QoQ to 44.7% versus Street’s 41.9% estimate on account of higher energy margin.


Outlook


We estimate revenue growth to normalise post completion of RJIO’s network expansion in FY18. The revenue momentum is likely to slow down post consolidation in the industry. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with DCF-based target price of INR 400.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharti Infratel #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

