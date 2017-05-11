App
May 11, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 340: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Hold Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 340: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel’s (Bharti) Q4FY17 revenue plunged more than Street’s estimate—6.0% QoQ versus 3.3% forecast—to INR 219.3bn. The dip was on account of lower revenue in Africa & enterprise businesses and sharp drop in realisations in mobility business, partly offset by robust volume spurt.


Outlook


Although strong volume growth indicates that customers are willing to stay in the network at lower price points, we expect sustained competitive intensity to keep realisations under pressure, denting revenue growth and profitability. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR 340.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

