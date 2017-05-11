Hold Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 340: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel’s (Bharti) Q4FY17 revenue plunged more than Street’s estimate—6.0% QoQ versus 3.3% forecast—to INR 219.3bn. The dip was on account of lower revenue in Africa & enterprise businesses and sharp drop in realisations in mobility business, partly offset by robust volume spurt.

Outlook

Although strong volume growth indicates that customers are willing to stay in the network at lower price points, we expect sustained competitive intensity to keep realisations under pressure, denting revenue growth and profitability. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR 340.

