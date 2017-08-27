App
Aug 23, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharat Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 500: IDBI Capital

IDBI Capital is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corp has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated 14 August 2017.

Hold Bharat Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 500: IDBI Capital

IDBI Capital's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corp

BPCL came out with disappointing set of numbers in Q1FY18 led by lower than expected GRM and higher than expected other expenses due to one-time LNG cost. Crude throughput increased 3.5% YoY to highest-ever 6.4mmt. However, sales volume remained flattish YoY to 10mmt while other OMCs had reported growth. Kochi is gradually stabilizing and management expects it to operate at utilization of 70%-80% in Q2 and over 90% in Q4FY18 onwards.

Outlook

The company’s market share in diesel has reduced to 28.56% from 28.8% amongst OMCs in Q1FY18. We are keeping estimates and TP unchanged at Rs500. Maintain HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corp #Hold #IDBI Capital #Recommendations

