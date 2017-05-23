App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda


BoB has a pan-India presence with a wide network of 5422 branches. Of these, 28% branches (Rs 1500 branches) are in Gujarat and Maharashtra that are CASA rich states and have higher industrial activity. The domestic CASA ratio had been strong at 39%.


Outlook


We expect RoEs to improve to 12% by FY19E. We roll over to FY19 estimates. Accordingly, we revise TP higher to Rs 200 valuing at 1.3x FY19E ABV. We maintain HOLD. Bank indication of no fresh capital in the next two years and plans to sell noncore assets like NSE and UTI AMC stake, may garner Rs 2500 crore.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.