App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 164: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 164 in its research report dated August 17, 2017.

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 164: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital' research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda reported Operating Profit of Rs. 2648 Cr in Q1 FY 2018 as against Rs. 2,669 Cr in corresponding quarter previous year, a de-growth of 0.8%. The bank reported net profit of Rs 203 crs for the quarter against profit of Rs 424 crs in corresponding quarter of previous year.

Outlook

At CMP of Rs 147 the stock is trading at P/ABV multiple of 1.5(x) on FY19E. We have valued stock on P/ABV(x) of 1.6(x) on its FY 19E ABV of Rs 101 per share and have arrived at fair value of Rs 164. We have HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Arihant Capital #Bank Of Baroda #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.