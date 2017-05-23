App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 4093: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 4093 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 4093: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Finserv


While Bajaj Finserv’s Q4FY17 operating performance was on track, the recent price outperformance leading to full valuations limits the return potential. Thus, we downgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’. Bajaj Finance (BFL) reported a off-track performance given higher credit costs, though core operational parameters were steady.


Outlook


General insurance clocked strong operating performance (RoE potential of 23% plus), but implicit valuation is higher than some deals in this space. Factoring in these, we see limited upside. Hence, we downgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’ from ‘BUY/SP’ with SoTP of INR 4,093.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.