Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 4093: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Finserv

While Bajaj Finserv’s Q4FY17 operating performance was on track, the recent price outperformance leading to full valuations limits the return potential. Thus, we downgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’. Bajaj Finance (BFL) reported a off-track performance given higher credit costs, though core operational parameters were steady.

Outlook

General insurance clocked strong operating performance (RoE potential of 23% plus), but implicit valuation is higher than some deals in this space. Factoring in these, we see limited upside. Hence, we downgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’ from ‘BUY/SP’ with SoTP of INR 4,093.

