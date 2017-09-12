Hold Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 310: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Electricals

Range and Reach Expansion Programme (RREP) gaining traction: There are 100,000 RREP outlets, which account for around 60% of BJE’s outlets. It has been rolled out in 240 of 400 districts. 90% sales will be via this model from March 2018. • FY18 guidance: Revenue guidance of INR50bn. In the EPC segment, BJE is targeting 20‐25% growth and 10% in consumer durables. • Encouraging trend: RREP has been rolled out fully in Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Maharashtra. Post roll out, sales in these 3 states have jumped 15% in August. • July disappointing: July was bad because of GST and some vendors being non compliant. New supply has commenced only from July 17‐18. • Retailer incentive: Post RREP, BJE’s retailers will now make 8‐10% margin compared to 3‐5% by those of Philips and Havells. • New product launches: This has been a weak point for BJE—total number of SKUs has reduced significantly from 1,200 in FY13 to 700 in FY17. The company is trying to address this lacuna by setting up a R&D centre. • Working capital to improve: Post RREP, management envisages debtors to reduce and net borrowing to also dip.

BJE’s growth/profitability over the past several quarters has been below large listed peers as the company is currently focusing more on executing its new distribution strategy. We believe, the company should also focus on product innovations/ramp up and brand positioning, which according to us is a key challenge. At CMP, the stock trades at 18x FY19E. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR310 (23x PE to consumer business).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.