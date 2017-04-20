Hold Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 429: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Corp

Bajaj Corp reported inline Q4FY17 revenue and EBITDA (down 2% /12.4% YoY), while PAT came below estimates (down 2.9% YoY) impacted by lower than expected other income. Volumes continued to be subdued due to the lingering after-effect of DeMon - overall volume dip of 6.9% YoY was largely owing to the 7.1% dip in ADHO category and 2.5% drop in Nomarks’.

Outlook

At gross margin level, the company continued to benefit from older inventory bought at benign prices (gross margin expansion of 287bps YoY). But, the 167bps and 455bps YoY rise in staff cost and other expenditure offset this benefit (EBITDA margin fell by 381bps). Implementation of GST, improvement in rural, success of new Nomarks’ strategy and monsoon remain key monitorables. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.