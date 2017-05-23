App
May 23, 2017 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto


BAL’s strategy to squeeze competitors by strengthening dominance in the premium segment, expanding the economy segment and scaling its presence in the executive segment worked for the company in FY17. BAL’s domestic volumes grew 5.4% in FY17, outpacing industry growth of 3.7%.


Outlook


However, margins will be under pressure, due to commodity cost pressure & customer acquisition costs. We value BAL on an SOTP basis, valuing the core business at 16x FY19E EPS and investment in KTM to arrive at a target price of Rs 3000. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

