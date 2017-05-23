Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto

BAL’s strategy to squeeze competitors by strengthening dominance in the premium segment, expanding the economy segment and scaling its presence in the executive segment worked for the company in FY17. BAL’s domestic volumes grew 5.4% in FY17, outpacing industry growth of 3.7%.

Outlook

However, margins will be under pressure, due to commodity cost pressure & customer acquisition costs. We value BAL on an SOTP basis, valuing the core business at 16x FY19E EPS and investment in KTM to arrive at a target price of Rs 3000. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.

