Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2904: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s (BJAUT) Q4FY17 EBITDA at INR9.06bn (down 21% YoY) came 7% below estimate. The variance was due to gross margin miss on early transitioning to BS-IV vehicles versus peers. Though management believes the demonetisation impact has normalised, its outlook is relatively cautious — 5-7% YoY industry growth in motor cycles (our estimate 9-10%).

Outlook

Key potential stock triggers are uptick in export market and recovery in 3-wheeler sales. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with TP of INR 2,904 (16.5x FY19E core EPS, cash per share of INR 644 and INR 80 for KTM). At CMP, the stock trades at 16.5x FY19E EPS.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.