App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2904: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2904 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2904: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s (BJAUT) Q4FY17 EBITDA at INR9.06bn (down 21% YoY) came 7% below estimate. The variance was due to gross margin miss on early transitioning to BS-IV vehicles versus peers. Though management believes the demonetisation impact has normalised, its outlook is relatively cautious — 5-7% YoY industry growth in motor cycles (our estimate 9-10%).


Outlook


Key potential stock triggers are uptick in export market and recovery in 3-wheeler sales. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with TP of INR 2,904 (16.5x FY19E core EPS, cash per share of INR 644 and INR 80 for KTM). At CMP, the stock trades at 16.5x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Auto #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.