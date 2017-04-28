App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 540: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 540: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank


Headline asset quality numbers like GNPA ratio were steady QoQ at 5.04% (Rs 21280 crore). Fresh slippages seemed slightly higher QoQ at Rs 4811 crore. However, of these slippages, Rs 1660 crore was on account of a cement exposure (on which the bank made 25% provision as asked by RBI), which was also upgraded in the same quarter.


Outlook


We factor in FY19E estimates & see NPA/return ratios improving ahead. Accordingly, we revise our TP higher to Rs 540 (earlier Rs 460) valuing at 2.0x FY19E ABV. We maintain HOLD and advise accumulate on dips.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #recommendation

