Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 540: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

Headline asset quality numbers like GNPA ratio were steady QoQ at 5.04% (Rs 21280 crore). Fresh slippages seemed slightly higher QoQ at Rs 4811 crore. However, of these slippages, Rs 1660 crore was on account of a cement exposure (on which the bank made 25% provision as asked by RBI), which was also upgraded in the same quarter.

Outlook

We factor in FY19E estimates & see NPA/return ratios improving ahead. Accordingly, we revise our TP higher to Rs 540 (earlier Rs 460) valuing at 2.0x FY19E ABV. We maintain HOLD and advise accumulate on dips.

