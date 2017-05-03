App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 540: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Arihant Capital's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank Ltd. reported major drop in Q4 FY17 net profit of 43%. The net profit stood at Rs 1225 cr for the quarter ended March, 2017 vs. Rs 2,154 cr for the same quarter in the previous year on account of higher provisioning for bad loans. However, total income of the bank has increased by 2% to Rs 11,168 cr for quarter under review vs. Rs 10,899 cr for the quarter ended March, 2017.


Outlook


We have valued the stock at the P/ABV of 2.3x to its FY19E based on its 5 years average and arrived at a fair value of Rs 540 per share. We have ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

