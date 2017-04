Sandeep Wagle of Powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Some small correction is possible in Axis Bank but I would recommend a hold with a stoploss of Rs 450 and in the next six-eight months or maybe in 12 months, I would look at a target of Rs 600 plus."

At 15:24 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 517.90, up Rs 2.75, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 638 and 52-week low Rs 457.20 on 07 September, 2016 and 10 January, 2017, respectively.