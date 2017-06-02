App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 640: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 640: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Aurobindo Pharma


US oral solids’ revenue (38% of sales) fell 6% QoQ despite 8/5 launches in Q3FY17/Q4FY17, as base business erosion has inched up to 7-8%. QoQ, even the US injectables portfolio (8% of sales) slipped marginally. Moreover, EU revenue (22% of sales) declined 7% YoY/4% QoQ in CC.


Outlook


Nonetheless, the company’s capital allocation remains oriented towards generic businesses in regulated markets of US and EU. We cut FY18E/ 19E EPS 18/15%. Over FY17-19, we expect earnings to remain flat. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised TP of INR 650 (16x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

