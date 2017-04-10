App
Apr 10, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Aurobindo Pharma, may test Rs 730-750: Sandeep Wagle

According to Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, one may hold Aurobindo Pharma.

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "In the short-term I do not see strength in Aurobindo Pharma but at this level you cannot sell. However, if you are talking of one to three years, I certainly see a good potential. I would recommend a hold with a stoploss of Rs 620 and for the next 12-15 months, I would talk of a target of at least Rs 730 to Rs 750."

Aurobindo Pharma ended at Rs 656.85, down Rs 2.20, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 895 and 52-week low Rs 650 on 06 October, 2016 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

