you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 1204: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1204 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 1204: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Asian Paints


Post demonetisation, Asian Paints (APL) recorded strong volume growth of 11% YoY in Q4FY17 supported by a recovery in demand from tier II and tier III cities. However, the realisation remains muted due to a change in the product mix and some trade discounts in January.


Outlook


We believe at the CMP the stock is discounting all near term positive with earning multiple of 48x and 41x FY18E and FY19E, respectively. We value the stock at 43x FY19E earnings and revise our target price to Rs 1204 per share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

