App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 13, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 214: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Ashoka Buildcon with a target price of Rs 214 in its research report dated April 12, 2017.

Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 214: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon (ABL) signed a deal with Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to develop land parcels around the airport. While this is a diversification into unfamiliar terrain, prima facie analysis suggests the deal is close to prevailing rates in the region (transaction NPV of Rs 5.8 bn or Rs 5k/ sqft).

Outlook

We maintain our TP (Rs 214). Post recent run-up in the stock we now have HOLD rating (BUY earlier).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.