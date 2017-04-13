Apr 13, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 214: Axis Direct
Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Ashoka Buildcon with a target price of Rs 214 in its research report dated April 12, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon
Ashoka Buildcon (ABL) signed a deal with Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to develop land parcels around the airport. While this is a diversification into unfamiliar terrain, prima facie analysis suggests the deal is close to prevailing rates in the region (transaction NPV of Rs 5.8 bn or Rs 5k/ sqft).
Outlook
We maintain our TP (Rs 214). Post recent run-up in the stock we now have HOLD rating (BUY earlier).
For all recommendations, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.