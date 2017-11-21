App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 132: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 132 in its research report dated November 13, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland Limited’s (ALL) operating revenue witnessed a growth of 31% in the quarter ending 30th September, 2018, ending with a topline of over INR 60 billion. The Company’s total sales volumes saw a robust increase of over 22% in Q2 FY2018, versus the industry growth of 20% (as per data reported by SIAM). The increase was owing to 24% and 18% rise in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales. Export volumes surged by 39% y-o-y to 4,437 units during the quarter. ALL’s market share expanded from 33.2% in Q2 FY 2017 to 33.6% in Q2 FY2018, growing by 40 bps. However, it fell sequentially by 110 bps.

Outlook
We expect 7% volume CAGR over FY17 – 19E, led by widening product portfolio, growing acceptance of the iEGR technology and recovery in economic activity. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over FY17 – 19E, to be led by strong volume increase due to new launches in the LCV product portfolio and growing focus on non-CV business like defence and spare parts. We estimate EBITDA margins to remain at 11% in FY17 – 19E and net profit to grow at a CAGR of 62% to INR 2,150 crores in FY19E led by operating leverage benefit and reduction in interest costs. We have a HOLD rating with target price of INR 132.50 based on SOTP (12x EV/EBITDA FY19E + 2.5x book value of HLFL).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ashok Leyland #Dalmia Securities #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.