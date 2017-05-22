App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Arvind; target of Rs 419: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Arvind with a target price of Rs 419 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Hold Arvind; target of Rs 419: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Arvind


Arvind’s Brands & Retail division's strong performance in Q4 (22% YoY rev growth; EBITDA margin doubled to 7%) was offset by muted performance by the Textile division (EBITDA margin declined 260 bps).FY17 EBITDA (flat YoY at Rs 9.4 bn) was impacted due to higher investments in online business.


Outlook


Our SoTP-based TP is based on (1) 7x FY19E EBITDA multiple for Textiles and (2) Rs 67 bn for 90% stake in Brands & Retail (based on deal valuation of Rs 74 bn; implies 20x FY19E EBITDA).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arvind #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations

