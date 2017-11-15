App
Nov 13, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 245: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated November 02, 2017.

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres  reported weak operating performance for  Q2FY2018. Topline for the quarter increased by  13% YoY to Rs.3,477 crore, backed by a mix of  volume growth and price hikes. While domestic  operations posted strong volume growth of  10%, volumes of European operations dipped  5%. Operating margin at 10.5% shrank 370BPS  YoY and was lower than our estimates of 11.6%.  Higher raw-material (RM) cost (RM/sales), which  increased 540BPS YoY, dented operating  margin. Further, higher start-up costs at the new  Hungary plant impacted margins. Consequently,  EBITDA at Rs.364 crore declined 17% YoY and  came in below our estimates of Rs.401 crore.  Higher depreciation expenses (up 31% YoY) due  to commencement of Hungary plant and higher  tax rate (TAX/PBT stood at 31.8% in Q2FY2018  as against 25.5% in Q2FY2017) further impacted  profitability. Net profit at Rs.140.2 crore declined  by 46% YoY, coming lower than ours as well as  street expectations.


Outlook
We downgrade our  recommendation on the stock from Buy to Hold  with a revised price target of Rs.245.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

