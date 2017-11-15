Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 245: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres reported weak operating performance for Q2FY2018. Topline for the quarter increased by 13% YoY to Rs.3,477 crore, backed by a mix of volume growth and price hikes. While domestic operations posted strong volume growth of 10%, volumes of European operations dipped 5%. Operating margin at 10.5% shrank 370BPS YoY and was lower than our estimates of 11.6%. Higher raw-material (RM) cost (RM/sales), which increased 540BPS YoY, dented operating margin. Further, higher start-up costs at the new Hungary plant impacted margins. Consequently, EBITDA at Rs.364 crore declined 17% YoY and came in below our estimates of Rs.401 crore. Higher depreciation expenses (up 31% YoY) due to commencement of Hungary plant and higher tax rate (TAX/PBT stood at 31.8% in Q2FY2018 as against 25.5% in Q2FY2017) further impacted profitability. Net profit at Rs.140.2 crore declined by 46% YoY, coming lower than ours as well as street expectations.

Outlook

We downgrade our recommendation on the stock from Buy to Hold with a revised price target of Rs.245.

