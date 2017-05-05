App
May 05, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 232: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 232 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Ambuja Cements


Demand continues to be volatile, with big swings witnessed in production level during the quarter. Most of the volume push for the quarter came in during March due to year end and expectation of price hikes in April. Recovery in cement demand is yet to happen, as housing demand continues to be weak. The proposal in Union Budget to cap maximum loss from interest paid on home loan taken to buy second house will also hit housing demand in urban areas.


Outlook


We maintain our CY17/18 EPS estimate of Rs 7/9 and target price at Rs 232 (6% downside from CMP of Rs 246) at 12x CY18E EV/EBITDA. Maintain HOLD rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

