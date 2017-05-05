Hold Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 232: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Ambuja Cements

Demand continues to be volatile, with big swings witnessed in production level during the quarter. Most of the volume push for the quarter came in during March due to year end and expectation of price hikes in April. Recovery in cement demand is yet to happen, as housing demand continues to be weak. The proposal in Union Budget to cap maximum loss from interest paid on home loan taken to buy second house will also hit housing demand in urban areas.

Outlook

We maintain our CY17/18 EPS estimate of Rs 7/9 and target price at Rs 232 (6% downside from CMP of Rs 246) at 12x CY18E EV/EBITDA. Maintain HOLD rating.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.