Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 266: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cements Ltd. reported 361% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended March, 2017, which came in at Rs 247 crore vs. Rs 54 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous year owing majorly to the lower tax outgo for the quarter.

Outlook

We have valued stock on EV/EBITDA of 22(x) its CY19 estimates and have arrived at a fair value of Rs 266 per share. At CMP of Rs 241 the stock is available at CY19E EV/EBITDA(x) of 20.5(x). We have ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock.

