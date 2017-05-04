App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 266: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 266 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 266: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Ambuja Cement


Ambuja Cements Ltd. reported 361% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended March, 2017, which came in at Rs 247 crore vs. Rs 54 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous year owing majorly to the lower tax outgo for the quarter.


Outlook


We have valued stock on EV/EBITDA of 22(x) its CY19 estimates and have arrived at a fair value of Rs 266 per share. At CMP of Rs 241 the stock is available at CY19E EV/EBITDA(x) of 20.5(x). We have ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ambuja Cement #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.