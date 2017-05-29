App
May 29, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 930: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 930: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


The Indian battery market is estimated to grow at 16.5% CAGR by FY20. The domestic industry is a duopoly in nature with, Exide (EIL) & ARBL controlling 90% of the organised market. The implementation of GST will improve their cost competitiveness vis-à-vis unorganised players (40% share) thereby gaining share, going forward.


Outlook


Also, with EIL’s performance gradually reviving, the premium valuation will now narrow down for ARBL. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock and retain our target of Rs 930, valuing at 23x FY19E EPS of Rs 40.4 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

