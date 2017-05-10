App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Alembic Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 610: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Alembic Pharmaceuticals


Alembic Pharma’s (ALPM) Q4FY17revenue was in line, butPAT was 11% above our estimatedue to lower tax expense. ALPM expects GST* to be a major challenge for the domestic business in the near term (with distributors expected to keep minimal inventory).


Outlook


While ALPM’s lower USFDA risks (as facilities recently cleared by USFDA) and strong return ratios are positives, we note that it is currently investing in long gestation niche R&D pipeline and building capacities. With impact of complex R&D initiatives visible only from FY19 and rich valuations, we maintain HOLD with TP of Rs 610 (20x FY19E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations

