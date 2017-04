Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am positive on Alembic Pharmaceuticals and recommend a hold with a stoploss of Rs 500 and for 12-15 months I would think of a target of Rs 750 to Rs 770."

Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 619, down Rs 2.05, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 709.30 and 52-week low Rs 517.90 on 23 March, 2017 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.