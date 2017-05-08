App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma


APL’s exports generic business (52% of FY17 revenues) grew at 33% CAGR in FY12-17 to Rs 1237 crore driven by strong traction in the US (76% of export sales). The US traction was on the back of consistent product launches including limited competition products.


Outlook


This, we believe, is fraught with a new set of challenges and the benefits are most likely to be back-loaded. Immediate cash-burn is likely to weigh on sentiments in the near term. We have maintained a target price of Rs 615 based on 20x FY19E EPS of Rs 30.6.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Alembic Pharma #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Hold #ICICI Direct

