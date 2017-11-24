App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 24, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may hold Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "One can hold on to AB Fashion & Retail simple because when I look at the chart it tells me that shares has bottomed out. Given a breakout closer to around Rs 155 zones. Look matter of time it is heading up. Heading up to where? Maybe around Rs 200 zones, may takes its own sweet time but this is the time to buy and hold."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 188.60 and 52-week low Rs 128.75 on 13 June, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.49 percent below its 52-week high and 28.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 12,735.86 crore.

