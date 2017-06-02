App
Jun 02, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Adani Power; target of Rs 28: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Adani Power with a target price of Rs 28 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold Adani Power; target of Rs 28: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Adani Power


Under the new coal policy ‘SHAKTI’, APL’s Tirora (5x660MW) and Kawai (2x660MW) are likely to get domestic coal linkages (through tariff based bidding). This could prune the fuel cost to less than INR 2.0/unit for Tirora from INR 2.15/unit currently.


Outlook


However, given the company’s high leverage (D/E at >10x in FY17), revival of cash flows is critical, which is not in sight and a key monitorable. At CMP, the stock trades at 3.1x and 2.7x FY18E and FY19E P/BV respectively. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 28.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Adani Power #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

