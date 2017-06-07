App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Adani Power; target of Rs 27: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Adani Power with a target price of Rs 27 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Hold Adani Power; target of Rs 27: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Adani Power


Q4 EBITDA at Rs 13.2 bn declined 50% YoY as (a) Adani Power (APL) did not recognize compensatory tariff (CT) at Mundra in Q4FY17 post recent Supreme court (SC) order (Total CT booked in Q4FY17 was Rs 2.5 bn vs. Rs 13.7 bn YoY) and (b) lower PLF at Mundra and Udupi due to tepid demand.


Outlook


We roll forward our TP to FY19E. We consider compensatory tariff at Tiroda / kawai and for Gujarat and Haryana PPA at Mundra. We model turnaround in FY18E via higher PLF, tad lower imported coal cost and CT at Tiroda, Kawai and Mundra (Haryana/ Gujarat PPA). We have a HOLD rating with TP Rs 27.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Adani Power #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.