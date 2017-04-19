HOEC rises 4%, reports profit of Rs 9.8 crore in Q4

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) gained 4.6 percent intraday Wednesday as it has turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2017.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 9.8 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 against loss of Rs 1.8 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company has increased by 38 percent at Rs 8 crore versus Rs 5.8 crore.

The company has registered a one-time gain of Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore.

At 09:42 hrs Hindustan Oil Exploration Company was quoting at Rs 85.50, up Rs 1.35, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil