Aug 28, 2017 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HOEC gains 7% on commencement of commercial production at Dirok field

The company has been granted a petroleum mining lease to its Dirok field and started the commercial production from the field.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) gained 7.6 percent intraday Monday on the back of commencement of commercial production at Dirok field.

The company has been granted a petroleum mining lease to its Dirok field and started the commercial production from the field.

On successful testing and completion of the sixth well, all the six wells in the field are ready to hook up for production.

Company expects the initial production to be about 10 mmscfd, restricted by the capacity of by 4' pipeline and will be ramped up to full capacity over the next six months with the commissioning of Modular Gas Processing Plant (MGPP).

Dirok Field is located in Tinsukia District of Assam has been developed in a record time of 27 months, by the JV consisting of Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation and HOEC, with HOEC as the operator.

Oil India will buy the gas at the price fixed by the Government based on a basket of international gas market prices, which will be revised once in six months.

IOC will buy the condensate at a price equivalent to the price of a bench marked crude oil.

HOEC

At 10:17 hrs Hindustan Oil Exploration Company was quoting at Rs 78.55, up Rs 4.35, or 5.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

