Hindustan Unilever slips 2% as share price adjusts for dividend

Jun 22, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The final dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after July 05, 2017.

Moneycontrol News

Hindustan Unilever declined as much as 2 percent in morning trade Thursday as the share price adjusted for dividend.

The FMCG major, on May 17, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 on equity shares of Re 1 each.

Hence, the register of members & share transfer books of the company will remain closed from June 24, 2017 to June 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend & 84th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on June 30, 2017.

The final dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after July 05, 2017.

HUL has earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share on November 15, 2016. Hence, total dividend for the year amounted to Rs 17 per share.

At 10:32 hrs IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,101.90, down Rs 21.80, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Unilever #HUL

