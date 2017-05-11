Hindalco gains 4%; Novelis reports strong Q4 numbers, sells 50% in Korean arm

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hindalco Industries rose more than 4.5 percent intraday Thursday as its subsidiary Novelis has reported strong Q4 numbers and also sold its stake in South Korean arm.

Novelis Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, has entered into a joint venture with Kobe Steel.

The joint venture company will be named Ulsan Aluminium and will be formed by Novelis by selling 50 percent of its ownership stake in Ulsan, South Korea facility to Kobe for USD 315 million.

The JV transaction is expected to be closed in September 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Steve Fisher, President and CEO of Novelis said, “By entering into this joint venture, we are able to leverage our deep experience with other successful joint ventures to more efficiently serve our customers and increase our strategic flexibility in order to capitalise on potential future market opportunities.”

The company has reported strong fourth quarter numbers, as its adjusted EBITDA for March quarter of fiscal 2017 increased to USD 292 million from USD 270 million. Its net sales increased 9 percent to USD 2.6 billion driven by higher average aluminium prices.

At 09:37 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 195.50, up Rs 8.40, or 4.49 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil