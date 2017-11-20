App
Nov 20, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL rises 2% on order win worth Rs 128 crore

This equipment PO is part of a turnkey project and the balance PO for installation and AMC support services will be issued separately by BSNL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) rose 2.2 percent in the early trade on Monday on the back of order received worth Rs 128 crore.

The company has received the purchase order (PO) worth Rs 128 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam, New Delhi for supply of Packet Microwave Radio Systems on pan India basis for BSNL mobile network.



The PO is part of the turnkey project which has to be commissioned in three phases within 10-12 months.

At 09:19 hrs Himachal Futuristic Communication was quoting at Rs 27.25, up Rs 0.45, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

