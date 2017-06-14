App
Jun 14, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hexaware Technologies down over 5% over client revenue dip buzz

The company has reportedly seen a dip in its annual IT outsourcing exposure after EY reviewed its IT strategy.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hexaware Technologies lost over 5 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors turned cautious on buzz of revenue dip from its top client.

According to a report in The Times of India, the company was facing a revenue headwind from EY.

The company considers EY as a platinum account, with an annual IT outsourcing exposure of USD 80 million—about 15 percent of overall revenue. This figure reportedly has come down sharply after the global consultancy reviewed its IT strategy.

At 14:39 hrs Hexaware Technologies was quoting at Rs 235.10, down Rs 5.55, or 2.31 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 238.70 and an intraday low of Rs 228.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hexaware

