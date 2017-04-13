App
Apr 13, 2017 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Heritage Foods up 3%, completes dairy biz acquisition of Reliance Retail

The company has received approval from Competition Commission of India and completed the process of acquisition of diary business of Reliance Retail.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Heritage Foods added nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday as it has completed the acquisition of dairy business of Reliance Retail.

The company has took control of entire dairy business from April 12, 2017.

Reliance Retail will continue to trade in dairy products including Heritage dairy products through its retail and wholesale channels.

At 09:47 hrs Heritage Foods was quoting at Rs 1,093.50, up Rs 19.70, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Heritage Foods

